El Paso Zoo looking forward to reopening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many activities and closed many local family-friendly spots.

This includes the El Paso Zoo, which has been closed since mid-March.

The Director of the El Paso Zoo, Joseph Montisano, visited KTSM on Saturday to discuss the ways the zoo has been impacted and how they plan on reopening the facility to the public.

How has the zoo been impacted from the pandemic?

El Paso Zoo has been closed for months now, but it still keeps and takes care of the animals. The staff has been going to work every day to take care of the critters.

When do you plan on reopening to the public and what safety measures will you be applying?

July 1st is the reopening date. Hours will be modified: Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Open hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closing earlier will help with sterilization. The weekend schedule remains the same, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What can El Pasoans expect?

El Paso Zoo is following safety precautions due to COVID-19, requiring guests to wear face masks. The zoo is maintaining social distancing with paw prints on the ground throughout the park to keep safe distances. Some of the indoor buildings will be closed as well as the carousel, and the playground.



