El Paso Zoo let’s you name a cockroach after your ex on Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual “Quit Bugging Me” Valentine’s Day event continues this year, allowing El Pasoans to name Madagascar hissing cockroaches after anyone.

Through Friday, people will have a chance to name a cockroach after an ex or someone who’s been “bugging” them on the Zoo’s website.

On Valentine’s Day weekend, zookeepers will feed the Madagascar hissing cockroaches to different zoo animals such as meerkats, birds and primates.

People are asked to donate when submitting a name, as the donations will help the zoo. El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano will eat one cockroach for every $1,000 raised.

The El Paso Zoo said that in 2020, the zoo received more than 20,000 name submissions from more than 97 countries and more than $12,000 in donations.

“Insects are actually the perfect protein and have been consumed by humans since the beginning of time, and they are a special treat for our animal friends,” said Montisano.

The El Paso Zoo says the Madagascar hissing cockroaches that will be fed to the animals are ethically frozen and are given to them regularly.

The feedings will be streamed online on the El Paso Zoo Facebook page on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and to submit a name, visit the El Paso Zoo website at www.elpasozoo.org.