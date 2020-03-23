Breaking News
10 cases of coronavirus in El Paso confirmed by officials

El Paso Zoo introduces two mountain lion kittens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo has two new additions to its roster of animals.

Two mountain lion kittens have arrived. The female is from the Idaho Fish and Game Reserve and the male is a transfer from the Oakland Zoo.

The kittens were introduced during a Facebook Live on Monday

According to zoo officials, both kittens are lucky to be alive. They are also adjusting to their new home.

“We are happy to provide a lifelong home for these two kittens,” said El Paso Zoo Collections Supervisor Tammy Sundquist. “It’s already apparent how much the male likes his new sister from the way he follows her and chirps a friendly mountain lion sound at her, especially when she is out of his view.”

While the El Paso Zoo is closed to the public, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the zookeepers are offering “Sofa Safari” every weekday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the Facebook page.

The El Paso Zoo remains closed to the public until further notice. The El Paso Zoo is offering “Sofa Safari” which gives the public a chance to virtually meet a zoo animal and ask the zookeeper questions about the amazing creatures they care every weekday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on its Facebook page.

