El Paso Zoo Elephant makes a prediction on who will win the Super Bowl LV

Savannah is predicting the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl again

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo’s Asian elephant Savannah is making her prediction for this year’s Super Bowl winner.

Every year, the zoo’s elephants predict the winner of the Super Bowl by picking between two helmet-shaped piñatas that are filled with treats. Savannah made her prediction on Thursday.

Zoo officials said the “exercise” serves as Savannah’s enrichment for the day, providing mental and physical stimulation.

The El Paso Zoo said Savannah correctly picked last year’s Super Bowl winner.

“I think Savannah has a real talent for this. Last year she picked the Chiefs correctly, but she does have some Elephant friends at the Tampa Zoo, so that may be an influencer for her,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “Savannah is also one of the oldest elephants on the planet so she may have a soft spot for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. We will just have to wait and see who she picks.”

This year, she’s predicting the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl again.