El Paso Young Democrats host vigil of remembrance for mass shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vigil of remembrance for the 10 people that were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., last week will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Gran Candela at the Cielo Vista Walmart, 7101 Gateway Blvd. West.

Th event, organized by El Paso Young Democrats, will also honor the 23 El Pasoans killed in the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting.

Organizers said the community is invited to bring flowers, candles, posters, etc., to show their respects.

During the vigil, organizers said they will stand in solidarity with Muslim people as they share a message that the shooter in last week’s shooting does not represent them nor their culture.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.

