El Paso woman who woke up to blood dripping from apartment ceiling finds new home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Ana Cardenas, an El Paso woman, can now move on after living her own real-life horror story.

As KTSM previously reported, Cardenas woke up to blood dripping from her apartment ceiling last month. That blood was coming from her upstairs neighbor who died and his body started to decompose.

“I’m much better, calmer, I eat better I sleep better and just overall much better, thank God,” Cardenas said.

When KTSM first spoke to Cardenas, she was in a state of shock and said she was traumatized, especially because she was covered in the blood as well.

“I’m much better thank God I went to the doctor, they took out blood and everything was negative and they are checking me every 6 weeks,” Cardenas said.

She said she also saw a therapist to help her get past the trauma from her experience. Cardenas found a new apartment complex and is finally moved in and settled. But she still has one last reminder of her old home, the keys.

“I want to return my keys to let them know the apartment is cleaned out and ready but all last week I’ve tried calling the office and stopping by the office but they won’t answer me,” Cardenas said.

Upon KTSM’s first report of this story, it was shared nationally with other media outlets, some even international. Cardenas said this caused her GoFundMe to explode with donations and well wishes.

“I only asked for $5,000 and I stopped it after it hit $17,000 because I don’t want people thinking I was taking advantage,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas needed to replace her bed and other furniture in her room that was contaminated with blood. She said it was the outpouring support from not just the community, but people from all over who helped her get past the nightmare.

“I have no words to say other than I know God will recognize each person for what they did for me and I’m grateful,” Cardenas said.