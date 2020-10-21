El Paso woman who was struck by an alleged drunk driver has died from her injuries, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver whose vehicle was struck by an alleged drunk driver has died, according to the El Paso Police Department.

45-year-old Claudia Del Hierro died from injuries she sustained from the crash, EPPD said in a news release on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Oct. 7 around 9 a.m. at 3300 Lee Blvd. near Edgemere Blvd.

According to investigators, the suspected drunk driver, 74-year-old Frederick Martinez, was behind Del Hierro’s vehicle when he failed to brake or slow down. Police said Martinez crashed into the rear side of the vehicle that Del Hierro was driving. The collision caused Martinez’s vehicle to roll over, officials said. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Del Hierro sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she remained in critical condition until she passed away from her injuries.

EPPD said Martinez was reportedly intoxicated before leaving his home.

The family of Del Hierro has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.