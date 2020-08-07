El Paso woman latest arrest in another Animal Cruelty case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old El Paso woman in has been arrested in connection to an Animal Cruelty case.

Jennifer De La Cruz has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility after investigators with the El Paso Police Department discovered the body of a German Shepherd tied to a metal pole in the backyard of the residence at 5721 Tropicana on July 11.

Officials said empty bowls, that were presumably for food and water were found in the yard but were not in reach of the dog. Authorities also said shade was not available for the animal and the ground temperature at the time of discovery of the carcass was 152 degrees.

