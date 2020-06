EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was released from Las Palmas Medical Center Saturday after 36 days in the hospital.

Maria Soto, 61, was admitted to Las Palmas back in May. Doctors say Soto had underlying medical conditions that complicated her recovery. She spent part of her time in the ICU.

An emotional Soto was cheered on by hospital staff as she said her final thank you to the professionals who helped save her life.