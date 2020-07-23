El Paso woman dies in crash following argument with boyfriend

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is reporting the 45th traffic fatality for 2020.

The crash happened on Tuesday, July 21 on the 4700 block of Maxwell.

Investigators said 23-year-old Monique Alicia Brooks accelerated away from the area of Dyer and Maxwell in a Nissan Pathfinder after an argument with her boyfriend.

For an unknown reason, detectives said Brooks veered of the roadway and struck a light pole causing the vehicle to roll.

Brooks sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

funds distributed to mass shooting victims

Letter from the Governor

Food distribution event planned at Canutillo Middle

El Paso ranked among worst Texas cities for fatal motorcycle crashes

BR.COM FUNDS FOR BORDER RANCHING LEASE PGM 07.21.20

Free books

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link