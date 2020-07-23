El Paso woman dies in crash following argument with boyfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is reporting the 45th traffic fatality for 2020.

The crash happened on Tuesday, July 21 on the 4700 block of Maxwell.

Investigators said 23-year-old Monique Alicia Brooks accelerated away from the area of Dyer and Maxwell in a Nissan Pathfinder after an argument with her boyfriend.

For an unknown reason, detectives said Brooks veered of the roadway and struck a light pole causing the vehicle to roll.

Brooks sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.