El Paso woman arrested in connection to house fire in central El Paso

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Schavauhn Ferguson has been charged with Arson after a home in central El Paso caught fire.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman is accused of intentionally starting a fire at a home in central El Paso.

Schavauhn Ferguson has been charged with Arson, a Second Degree Felony.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, on Friday, September 4, crews responded to a Condition 2 house fire at the 3700 block of Van Buren Avenue.

After an investigation, the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office arrested and booked Ferguson on the same night of the incident.

Investigators did not reveal details or a motive for the incident.

Ferguson’s bond has been set at $10,000.

