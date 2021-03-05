El Paso woman arrested for aggravated assault

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 52-year-old woman in reference to an assault.

Deputies where dispatched to the 100 block of Lake Seminole where they made contact with Armida Sandoval Bravo, 52, where she denied any altercation had taken place.

The victim and witnesses said Bravo struck the victim with a metal household object and threatened him with a knife.

As deputies continued their investigation they were able to locate the victim through a traffic stop.

Bravo was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a $10,000 bond.