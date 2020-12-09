El Paso winner of Lotto Texas jackpot claims prize, remains anonymous

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We totally understand.

The El Paso winner of a $9 million jackpot in the Nov. 29 drawing of Lotto Texas has claimed their prize, Lotto Texas officials said. Since the winner chose the cash value option, their prize is $7,637,969.88 before taxes.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (9-13-17-20-26-28). The ticket was
purchased at 7-Eleven #606, located at 1733 Brown St., in El Paso.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9. The advertised jackpot prize for the
drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $5.5 million.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Borderland jazz musicians provide platform for new creative outlets amid pandemic

Support group for frontline workers

Eastridge Christmas tradition lives on

915 Showcase All-Star game canceled due to ongoing pandemic

The Borderland gets its own shiny monolith, but not for long

Early voting ends today

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link