El Paso winner of Lotto Texas jackpot claims prize, remains anonymous

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We totally understand.
The El Paso winner of a $9 million jackpot in the Nov. 29 drawing of Lotto Texas has claimed their prize, Lotto Texas officials said. Since the winner chose the cash value option, their prize is $7,637,969.88 before taxes.
The winner elected to remain anonymous.
The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (9-13-17-20-26-28). The ticket was
purchased at 7-Eleven #606, located at 1733 Brown St., in El Paso.
The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9. The advertised jackpot prize for the
drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $5.5 million.
