El Paso wedding venue to hold high school prom, invites Las Cruces students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso event venue Grace Gardens is hosting a prom for Borderland seniors on May 7, as numerous schools have canceled.

“We wanted to create this event for those seniors who have lost a lot this year,” said Abby Garcia, an Event Coordinator at Grace Gardens.

Garcia says both 2020 and 2021 graduates are invited but it is limited to seniors.

“If any graduate from last year who missed out on their prom wanted to join in, we are allowing them to purchase a ticket,” said Garcia.

Franklin High School Senior Isabella Molina tells KTSM 9 News she will be attending the prom, saying without it, she would have missed both her junior and senior prom.

“It’s been kind of hard because your senior year, it’s supposed to be your most fun year. You have all these activities and festivities that you do, so it was kind of sad not to have anything like a homecoming,” said Molina.

Organizers at Grace Gardens say the prom has been in the making for months, and the venue just recently found out about a “secret prom” being held in Las Cruces.

Adding that Las Cruces students will be welcome to purchase a ticket for the prom at Grace Gardens.

On Saturday, the New Mexico Department of Health released on Friday saying people who facilitate “secret proms” will be held accountable civilly and, or criminally. As the gatherings violate New Mexico’s public health order against mass gatherings during the pandemic.

While Grace Gardens is near the Texas, New Mexico border it is in Texas.

The prom will be held outdoors in the venue area with a capacity of 3,000. However, the capacity for the prom will be at 50 percent. Organizers saying they may keep the capacity at 1,000.

“We wanted the parents to really know that we are taking safety persuasions. It is no alcohol allowed. We are screening our guests for temperature on arrival, and masks are not required. They are highly recommended, so we will be having sanitizing stations available around the area,” said Garcia.

.