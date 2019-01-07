El Paso Weather: Breezy today, rain returns Wedesday

High pressure will bring seasonably mild temperatures and dry conditions to El Paso until Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid to high 50’s for today, but are expected to warm up into the 60’s tomorrow.

Dry air pushing in from the West will increase wind speeds to 10-15 mph for today. We will see clear skies throughout Monday and Monday night.

The next storm system will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system will bring scattered showers to the borderland Wednesday and Thursday. It will also bring in some cold air that will dip temperatures back down into the 50’s.

Rain chances decrease on Friday, but stay in the forecast until Sunday. Because of this we will see more cloud coverage starting Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay seasonal throughout the rest of the next 9 days.