EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Water projects, like the ones being built on Morehead and Memphis, are being constructed as a result of last year’s monsoon season.

These two areas saw some of the most rainfall and flooding in El Paso.

A portion of the Memphis project has already been complete. Now EP Water and their crews are working on the second half, as well as finishing the Morehead location right down the street.

The purpose is to collect the water, capture the water, and reduce the velocity of the flow. This way when the water is released it’s not as impactful on the residents downstream.

Gisela Dagnino, the utility chiefs operation officer for storm water says these two projects are considered emergencies because of last years monsoon season and the impact it had on this specific area in El Paso.

“In the area we got about 4.6 inches of rain in less than an hour, that’s about half of what we usually see in the whole year including snow, fog, any kind of precipitation.”

Over on their website, utility officials point out that this year, while not as active, still provides a threat.

“While not as active as the 2021 monsoon season so far, El Paso has seen storm clouds that seemingly appear out of nowhere and drop about a half inch of rain in some localized areas.” EP WATER

El Paso Water says they hope to have the projects finished by December and ready for monsoon season 2023.

In addition to the storm water projects, utility officials remind residents that, should they need additional protection from flood waters, they’ve got them covered.

El Paso Water offers free sandbags to customers looking to protect their properties from heavy rain. The summer sandbag distribution schedule runs through September 30 at several locations throughout the city.

Residential customers will need to show a Texas ID or an EPWater bill to get sandbags and are limited to 10 bags per visit. Locations and hours of operation can be found here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.