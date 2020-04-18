El Paso Water Utilities urging people to stop flushing medical masks and gloves

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water Utilities is asking people to stop flushing medical masks and gloves down the toilet.

EPWU officials said it has been creating a problem within the last few days because the items are not degradable.

Officials also said that wipes, sanitizer, and bleach can also cause issues.

According to EPWU, workers are removing truckloads of the items from their plants every day.

“Even wipes considered flushable are not. They really cause a problem in our wastewater system,” said Alan Shubert, VP Operations for El Paso Water.

EPWU said the only thing people should be flushing is toilet paper.