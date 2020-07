EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water Utilities is reopening its free sandbag distribution center to help El Pasoans prep for the monsoon season.

Officials said the center will reopen on Monday, July 6 and it will be open seven days a week.

Residents can pick up the sandbags at the Stormwater Operations Center located at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave.

Officials said you’ll need a Texas ID or El Paso Water bill to pick up the sandbags and there will be a limit of ten bags per visit.