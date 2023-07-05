EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents can now pick up free sandbags for flood control any day of the week starting Wednesday, July 5 through Sep. 26, according to El Paso Water.

The summer distribution sites will reopen in three areas of El Paso, including the centrally located Stormwater Operations Center.

The utility encourages residents who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before heavy rain begins. The limit is 10 bags per visit.

The utility says residents will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to receive sandbags.

People who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.

The following is a list of summer distribution locations and schedule for July 5-Sep. 29.