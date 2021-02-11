El Paso Water offers options as disconnections for non-payment resume

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water said it has resumed normal bill collection processes including disconnections for non-payment. However, there are options for people who are struggling to pay their bills.

EPWater voluntarily suspended disconnections for non-payment at the start of the pandemic.

“Since then, we have been working with partner organizations to help more than 2,400 customers with payment assistance toward overdue water bills,” said Christina Montoya, the Communications & Marketing Manager for EPWater.

El Paso Water said the utility company has reached out to customers with overdue bills for months urging them to get on a payment plan or apply for assistance. Montoya said it’s important to contact the utility if you have past due water bills.

“But the facts are that 11 months after the pause on disconnections, an estimated 20,000 customers are more than 60 days behind on their bills, totaling nearly $11 million dollars. We have seen water consumption increase significantly over the last year, and this drives up the cost of water for all customers. Resumption of normal billing collection processes will encourage all customers to be more careful with water use,” said Montoya.

If customers have past due bills and they can’t pay EPWater recommends the following:

Customers with overdue balances should contact El Paso Water immediately at 594-5500 to get on a long-term payment plan to avoid service disconnections.

You may qualify for up to 12 months of assistance for overdue bills through Amistad. They have received additional CARES act funding for low-income customers. Call them at 298-7307.

For more information, visit epwater.org.