El Paso Water joins KTSM for Water Tip Wednesday to teach about pruning trees in the Winter months

A properly pruned tree leads to a healthy tree that provides shade, helping conserve water by avoiding energy production.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When the snow melts and the 70-degree temperatures return, homeowners may want to get back to gardening. Christina Montoya with El Paso Water joined the KTSM noon show to give tips to prepare your trees ready for spring.

Montoya says once the temperatures return to normal it’s a good time to prune your trees.

It’s a perfect because there are no leaves on the branches, so the tree structure is visible.

Unfortunately, there are some badly-pruned trees out there. Before one decides whether to prune or not prune, keep the 3 D’s in mind: dead, diseased, damaged.

Trees and shrubs do not need much pruning.

If you’re in the need of assistance, hire a qualified arborist.

If you decide to do it yourself, please practice safety.

Lastly, never ever top off a tree, which is basically reducing a tree’s branches to stumps.