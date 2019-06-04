El Paso Water crews clear ponds for stormwater

Monsoon season will soon be arriving in the Borderland and El Paso Water wants to make sure excess water gets where it needs to go.

Crews usually spend the entire year clearing retention ponds and dams, but they are ramping up their cleaning in order to clear trash and vegetation which can clog drains.

“This pond is right behind a lot of houses in the neighborhood. People, unfortunately, continue to illegally dump large items like sofas, mattresses, and tires into these facilities. And we encourage people to not do that,” said Christina Montoya with El Paso Water.

If you see someone dumping illegally, you are encouraged to report them. If you see a couch or mattress, take pictures and call 3-1-1-.