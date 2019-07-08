El Paso Water continues stormwater drain cleanup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water crews have been cleaning up trash and debris thrown into the stormwater drains and are now reminding you how to properly dispose of waste.

The utility says those drains are used to spread out the water and alleviate flooding. Materials tossed there can obstruct the system from working properly and can ultimately put you in danger.

Crews say the summer months are an important time to keep the drains clean because of the monsoon, but El Paso Water needs them clean year-round.

“A lot of people think that we only work on our stormwater system during monsoon season but it’s actually a year-round project. We have dams, ponds, inlets, conduits we have miles and miles of channels and drains,” Carlos Briano with El Paso Water said.

If you have waste material you’d like to get rid of, you can drop it off at a citizen collection station near you. They are open Tuesday through Saturday.