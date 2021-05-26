El Paso Water brings attention to Flood Awareness Week cautioning the community to be careful

A very simple tip is, don’t walk through a flooded area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Borderland, be aware about the dangers of flash flooding.

Although we’ve only seen 0.17 inches of rain in the month of May, we’re still in a severe drought.

That doesn’t change, it’s still Texas Flood Awareness Week, and El Paso Water is joining other utilities to promote flood safety.

El Paso Water has made a lot of improvements to our stormwater system, but a quick, heavy storm can result in flash flooding.

Just six inches of flood water can knock you down and don’t drive on a flooded street.

A few inches of rain can stall a car, and rapidly rising flood water can sweep it away.

Rising water can reach above your car door in less than a minute, and fill a channel, ditch or pond in seconds.

If you encounter flooding or rising water – “Turn Around Don’t Drown”.

It’s that straightforward– choose a different route, or turn around and wait until conditions improve.

Keep an eye on your kids, talk to them about the dangers of playing in ditches and canals, and know where they are when a storm is approaching.

