EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Expect to see your monthly water bill go up starting in March.

The Public Service Board approved a new budget Friday, resulting in an increase for El Paso residents. El Paso Water says homeowners should expect an average increase of $2.81 per month.

The utility company says the increase will help with ensuring future water supply, keeping up with the city’s growth, improving customer service, and maintaining infrastructure.