El Paso Walmart shooting suspect to be re-indicted on 23rd count of murder Thursday

In the is Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas. The government has filed hate crime charges against Crusius, who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, last summer, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Walmart shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius, will be re-indicted to reflect the latest death from the 2019 shooting massacre, according to the Dallas Morning News.

KTSM 9 News contacted the District Attorney’s office which confirmed to our newsroom that the grand jury is expected to re-indict Crusius on Thursday.

The latest victim from the shooting, Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, 36, was a soccer coach who had to undergo multiple surgeries after he was reportedly shot and injured during the Aug. 3 shooting outside the El Paso Walmart store. Garcia died in April of 2020 from the injuries he suffered on that day. According to officials, Garcia died never having left the intensive care unit where he was being treated.

Guillermo “Memo” Garcia pictured on the left

Patrick Crusius will now face an additional count of murder in the death of Garcia. The death toll from the shooting now stands at 23.

District Attorney Jaime Esparza spoke with the Dallas Morning News and said that Crusius will also face additional counts related to the dozens of people injured in the shooting. Crusius also faces state charges of one count of capital murder of multiple persons and he faces multiple counts of federal hate crimes.

District Attorney Esparza announced he would be retiring in 2020. Voters will elect a new District Attorney on July 14th. The new District Attorney will be handling the case.