El Paso Walmart shooting suspect pleads not guilty to new federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Walmart shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius, entered a not guilty plea in federal court on Thursday.

In a written statement, Crusius, through his attorneys pleaded not guilty to the new federal charges filed against him.

A federal grand jury in El Paso recently reindicted the shooting suspect to reflect the death of Guillermo “Memo” Garcia.

The federal grand jury superseding indictment includes 23 counts of hate crimes resulting in death (counts 1-23), 23 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence (counts 2446), 22 counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill (counts 47-68), and 22 counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (counts 69-90).

As KTSM 9 News has reported, Crusius reportedly shot and killed 23 people inside the El Paso Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall and injured several others. Police later said he confessed to driving to El Paso from his home near Dallas to target Mexicans. Soon before the attack, he posted a racist screed online that railed against Hispanics coming to the U.S., according to prosecutors.

On July 13, lawyers for Crusius said their client has diagnosed mental disabilities that should be a “red flag” for federal prosecutors considering whether to seek the death penalty.

According to court documents, Crusius also waived his new arraignment which was scheduled for August 3.