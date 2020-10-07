El Paso voters use drop-off ballot site to minimize virus exposure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso County Elections department says more voters are choosing to mail in their ballots this election. This comes as a new option allows curbside option for qualifying voters to drop their ballots off at the El Paso County Courthouse.

Eligible voters have the option to vote by mail. That includes voters 65 and older or anyone sick or disabled. El Paso voter, Maria Martinez, said it’s her health that drove her to cast her ballot by mail.

“For people who cannot be exposed to the virus, especially people with health issues and old people, I think this is very convenient,” Martinez said. “If I get a combination of the flu plus the coronavirus I will be a dead woman.”

She said she needed to hand-deliver her vote to guarantee it would be counted.

“I want to make sure my vote is in their little box.”

Lisa Wise, the El Paso County Elections Administrator, said the amount of people requesting a mail-in ballot has already surpassed those of the 2016 presidential election.

“Requests were about 12,600 so we’re well over that more than double so well see maybe into the high 30’s.”

If you qualify for mail-in voting and you choose to drop it off in person, you need the white or yellow carrier envelope you received from the department, make sure your signature is on it and you must be the one dropping off with a valid ID.

“You’ll sign the log that you dropped it off show your ID and then hand off the ballot and then you’ll be gone its taking about 30-60 seconds,” Wise said.

Wise said locally, there hasn’t been any delays with the U.S. Postal Service if any voters decide to mail-in their ballots. She adds they’re at a 2-3 day rate as of now.

To mail in ballots, the Elections Department said postage for most of El Paso County is 70 cents while in Socorro, which has a larger ballot, it’s $1.40.

“But again with everything going on with UPS I would hate to bank on something like that so I would tell voters if you don’t have the postage or don’t want to go through UPS just to go through the drop spot,” Wise said.