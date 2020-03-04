El Paso Voter Turnout on Super Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Elections Department said so far the local voter turnout for Super Tuesday is slightly lower than the previous primary election in 2016.

Although the unofficial numbers are showing a decrease, there are some various reasons that may have played a role.

The El Paso County Elections Department reported a 21% voter turnout in the 2016 primary election.

So far, the unofficial numbers are showing 19% for this year’s primary election.

Super Tuesday in the borderland was full of rain and hail this year, which might have had an effect on voter turnout numbers.

According to the El Paso County Elections Department, some factors may also include certain candidates no longer running, especially in the presidential race.

Make sure to tune into KTSM 9 News at 6 to hear from voters who did show up to the polls and why they expected differently for this election.