El Paso, Las Cruces Vitalant centers seek blood donations for victims of Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is encouraged to donate blood following the tragic shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart store on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, all three Vitalant locations in El Paso will be open until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to help the victims of the shooting.

Officials say the local center has sent 90 units of blood to one of the hospitals treating those injured in the attack.

Several other medical centers are also in contact with Vitalant to request additional blood, according to the post.

The extended hours will be in place at the following locations:

East El Paso: 1338 N Zaragoza

West El Paso: 424 S Mesa Hills Dr

Las Cruces: 1200 Commerce Dr

“Blood needs will continue and having the supply spread out will ensure that there is blood on hand, ready and waiting, when and where patients need it,” the organization wrote.

A blood drive will also be held at the Mesilla Valley Mall food court in Las Cruces on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Vitalant is reporting an overwhelming response at its local centers.

Vitalant says it has given about 200 units of blood to local hospitals. On a typical day that number is about 80. They have not seen a response like this since right after the September 11 attacks @KTSMtv — Sandra Ramirez (@sandraKTSM) August 3, 2019

Officials tell KTSM it has given approximately 200 units of blood to area hospitals, a large increase from its typical 80 units.

The organization says it has not seen a response like this since after the September 11 attacks.