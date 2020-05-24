El Paso virus cases soar above 2,300 with addition of 75 new cases Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Department of Public Health reported 75 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the number total to 2,340. No new deaths were reported, the number of fatalities related to the virus stands at 58.

The City is also reporting a slight decline in hospitalizations, down to 109 from 116 just yesterday. There are 61 patients in the ICU, and 20 of those are on ventilators. The State of Texas’ hospital bed database is showing 48 ICU beds available in our region, which is an improvement over Saturday, where only 36 ICU beds were available.

As of Sunday, there are 1,045 active cases and 1,237 cases considered recovered in El Paso County.

Nationwide, the number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is expected to reach 100,000 by Memorial Day. The grim milestone amounts to 60,000 more deaths than the United Kingdom, which is the country with the second-highest reported deaths associated with the virus.