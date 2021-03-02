El Paso VAHCS to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA Health Care System will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Main VA Facility at 5001 N. Piedras St.
Vaccines will be available to the first 100 veterans who walk-in the door who are 65 years and older. The EPVAHCS will be providing the Moderna vaccine and automatically schedule their second dose.
Veterans should wear a non-ventilated mask (bandanas are no longer accepted as a face covering) and have their VA-issued identification card.
If vets have received their first shot from the city or anywhere else, EPVAHCS cannot administer their second dose.