El Paso VAHCS to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA Health Care System will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Main VA Facility at 5001 N. Piedras St.

Vaccines will be available to the first 100 veterans who walk-in the door who are 65 years and older. The EPVAHCS will be providing the Moderna vaccine and automatically schedule their second dose.

Veterans should wear a non-ventilated mask (bandanas are no longer accepted as a face covering) and have their VA-issued identification card.

If vets have received their first shot from the city or anywhere else, EPVAHCS cannot administer their second dose.