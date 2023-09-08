EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will be offering flu vaccines to veterans this Saturday, Sep. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The El Paso VA will be offering flu vaccines at the following locations:

Main Facility – 5001 N. Piedras, El Paso TX 79930 (via drive-thru in the parking garage)

Northeast Clinic – 5229 Sanders Avenue El Paso, TX 79924

Westside Clinic – 1870 Northwestern Drive El Paso, TX 79912

Eastside Clinic – 2400 Trawood Drive, Suite 200 El Paso, TX 79936

Las Cruces Clinic – 3401 Del Rey Boulevard Las Cruces, NM 8801

For more information on the El Paso VA, click here: VA El Paso Health Care | Veterans Affairs