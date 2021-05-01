El Paso VA organizes resource fair for vet caretakers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA Health Care System organized a drive-thru resource fair on Saturday to help those who care for a veteran.

“The past year has been tough on all of us, especially for our caregivers, who experienced significant challenges even before the pandemic,” said Annette Josselyn-Dudley, R.N. Caregiver Support Program manager. “Caregivers play an essential role in the health of our veterans.”

The event, hosted at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in East El Paso on Saturday afternoon, provided caregivers with information about VA services and resources available for caregivers of veterans, including respite care, community partners and national support programs.

In some cases, caregivers can become overwhelmed with caring for vets because they may feel as if they don’t completely understand what a vet is going through. The fair was meant to show support for the caregivers.

“Caregivers are not just spouses of a veteran — they can be a friend, a neighbor or an adult child who’s caring for the veteran and may need some extra support. Maybe they’re struggling, because the veteran symptoms aren’t something that they understand because of whatever the medical condition may be,” said Gina McCue, General Caregiver Program Coordinator at the VA.

“So that’s where the VA Caregiver Support Programs can come in and educate those caregivers so that they feel comfortable caring for the veteran in the home and then also providing them support,” said McCue. “It can be a stressful job caring for a veteran.”

