El Paso VA hosts walk-in COVID vaccine clinics for vets who are 50+

by: Patricia L. Garcia

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA Health Care System will host three walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics later this week for EPVAHCS-enrolled veterans aged 50 and older.

A walk-in clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Main Facility located at 5001 N. Piedras St. The clinic administers Pfizer vaccines.

The clinics are open to veterans 50 years and older who are enrolled in the El Paso VA Health Care System.

As a reminder, dual beneficiaries who are eligible to receive care at the EPVAHCS and at William Beaumont Army Medical Center cannot receive their second COVID shot with EPVAHCS for accountability purposes.

While appointments are not necessary, officials said an appointment may reduce wait times. To schedule an appointment, cal call (915) 564-6100, option 2. Be sure to have your VA-issued ID card ready.

