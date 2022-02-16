EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday February 15, the El Paso City Council approved the 2022 Public Art Plan. The Public Art Program is part of the Museum and Cultural Affairs Department.

This year, the Public Art Plan adds two new projects: the Eastside Sports Complex and the Paso Del Norte roundabout at El Paso Street and Sixth Avenue. There are currently 28 public art projects in progress.

The Museum and Cultural Affairs Department serves to further enrich the City’s culture through public art projects. We are pleased about our future projects and the opportunity to further develop El Paso’s beauty and quality of place through our work. Ben Fyffe, Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director

Recently completed public art projects include: Bienvenido, at the roundabout on El Paso Street and San Antonio, artwork at the Chamizal Recreation Center and Library, and artwork at Chuck Heinrich Park.

In addition to approving the 2022 Public Art Plan, the City Council received an update on completed public art projects and a breakdown of projects that are currently in progress.

Projects in progress include artwork at both the new Eastside Police Department Regional Command Center and the new Mexican American Cultural Center. The City’s public art portfolio will continue to grow as the projects from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond are completed.

City officials share that the Public Art Program is funded through a two-percent set aside from the budgets of every capital improvement project within the City. Since it began in 2006, the Public Art Program has completed 78 projects.

The program has worked with 233 artists, of which 82% are local artists. The Public Art Program has worked with over 150 local businesses, which have provided support services for the completion of program projects. The program has received 10 national awards and has been featured in 18 National publications.

For more information on the Public Art Program, click here.

