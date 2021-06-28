El Paso under flash flood warning means caution on the roads

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With heavy rain and dry grounds, El Paso is under flash flood watch according to the National Weather Service.

Flash floods cause hazards on the roads like carrying debris and creating conditions that can make you lose control over your vehicle.

According to Texas Department of Transportation, it can take only six inches of moving water to cause you to lose control over your vehicle and 12 inches can already move a light car.

“If there’s water on the way you should avoid hydroplaning and the way you can do that is to slow down. You should also never engage cruise control on the highway in wet weather,” advised Jennifer Wright, spokesperson with TxDoT El Paso.

TxDoT advises not to drive, walk or swim through flood water and in case your vehicle stalls in deeper water, leave it on the spot and try to get to a higher ground safely.

Reduced speeds are advised on the roads when raining and checking the weather conditions before you head out.

“You should definitely not drive distracted, focus on driving, and be especially careful driving at night because it can be hard to see dangers and water at night and don’t forget to slow down,” Wright reminded.

