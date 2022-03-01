EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local truck driver is killed after his rig strikes another semi and rolls over in Loving County, 220 miles east of El Paso.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 53-year-old Jesus Arturo Ruiz was killed when his 2013 Freightliner side-swiped a 2006 Kenworth, driven by 24-year-old Jesus Moyers-Torres.

The wreck happened Sunday night, shortly before 11 p.m.

DPS officials say Ruiz was westbound on Ranch Road 652 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck Moyers-Torres’ semi.

The contact caused Ruiz’s truck to roll over on the roadway, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Moyers-Torres was transported to Winkler County Memorial Hospital in Kermit, where he remains in stable condition.

Troopers say both Ruiz and Moyers-Torres were wearing their seat belts.

Officials added that weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry.

