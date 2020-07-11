El Paso tops 9,000 virus cases, more than 2,100 infections reported this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus grew by 353 Saturday, for a total of 9.099 cases in El Paso County since the pandemic began.

The new cases represent another record-breaking week of new virus cases in El Paso County. This week alone, there were 2,146 additional cases, a growth of 32-percent over last week’s record-breaking totals.

The City reported zero additional deaths, keeping the number of fatalities at 150. Fifteen of those deaths came in the last week.

As for hospitalizations, El Paso saw its sharpest decline in admissions in weeks Saturday. The City reported 251 hospitalized patients — a decrease from 261 on Friday. There are also 84 patients in ICU and 31 on ventilators.

As of Friday, Texas reported that over 10,000 patients were hospitalized statewide. Many hospitals in South Texas are overwhelmed with patients. Governor Abbott warned if the rate of infections and hospitalizations doesn’t slow, the “the next step would have to be a lockdown.”