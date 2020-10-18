El Paso tops 8,000 active COVID cases, nears 500 hospitalizations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The COVID-19 crisis worsened overnight as the number of active cases reached 8,061 active cases and a record high 449 hospitalizations.

El Paso health officials reported 684 new cases and three deaths overnight. The three deaths were all men in their 70s with underlying health conditions. The total number of cases is now 32,758, and the number of deaths reached 557.

Most concerning perhaps is the number of individuals hospitalized with the virus. There are now a record of 449 people in local hospitals and a record 129 people in ICU. Of those, 45 are on ventilators.

According to data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, there are only seven ICU beds left in the El Paso region.

