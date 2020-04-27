El Paso tops 800 cases, City says more patients are recovering

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso added an additional 22 positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 802. No new deaths were reported, keeping the number of deaths associated with the virus in El Paso at 12.

City of El Paso Public Health reports 38 hospitalized patients, with 18 in the ICU and 11 of the ICU patients currently on ventilators.

Along with the new cases, health officials are reporting more people are beginning to recover from the virus. To date, 185 people have recovered from COVID-19.

“We are grateful to see people are recovering but the deaths we have seen are mostly made up of the most vulnerable. If someone in your household is sick, please self-quarantine. However, if you feel that being out in public is more important than the lives of those who are vulnerable to this disease, then please remember, if you do get sick and end up in the hospital, you will not be allowed to have friends and family over to comfort you,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso Health Authority.

“Our most vulnerable residents such as our seniors, people with underlying health conditions and those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk. Do not risk their lives and keep your distance from them. It is everybody’s responsibility.”









El Paso Health officials are releasing new information regarding those who are now seen as high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19. They include:

People 65 years and older

People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including:

People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

People who have serious heart conditions

People who are immunocompromised; including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications

People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher)

People with diabetes

People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis

People with liver disease

Health officials remind the public that face coverings are now mandatory in El Paso County.

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If these symptoms appear and do not improve, the person should contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

KTSM Graphs