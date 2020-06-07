El Paso tops 3,300 cases as some parks, libraries, and museums prepare to reopen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reported an additional 78 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in El Paso to 3,376. There were no new deaths reported Sunday, keeping the number of fatalities from the virus at 90.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped to 87 Sunday, the lowest number of hospitalized patients since May 18, when hospitalizations climbed into the 100s. There are 53 people in the ICU and 35 of those are on ventilators.

EL PASO TO REOPEN

PARKS AND RECREATIONS

Beginning Monday, June 8, all City Parks will be opened to include skate parks and outdoor basketball/tennis courts.

Due to ongoing health concerns regarding COVID-19, playgrounds and fitness equipment within parks will remain closed until further notice.

Park visitors are asked to follow health and safety guidelines that include social distancing protocols, wearing a face covering, and no gathering in groups of more than 10.

Spray Parks

Beginning Wednesday, July 1, City spray parks will be opened during the following limited hours of operations:

Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



There will be an extended cleaning break on open days to ensure proper hygiene and staff will conduct enhanced cleaning during closed days.

Recreation Centers

Also beginning Wednesday, July 1, select regional recreation centers will be reopened Monday through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The regional recreation centers to be opened are:

Don Haskins (7400 High Ridge Dr.)

Veterans (5301 Salem Dr.)

Pat O’Rourke (901 N Virginia St.)

Gary del Palacio (3001 Parkwood St.)

Pavo Real (9301 Alameda Ave.)

Marty Robbins (11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.)

Officer David Ortiz (563 N Carolina Dr.)

The public will be required to wear face coverings except when participating in sports and aerobic activity. Select classes will be offered at reduced attendance capacity.

City pools and senior centers remain closed to the public.

EL PASO PUBLIC LIBRARIES

Beginning Monday, June 29, three (3) libraries will be available for curbside check-out services on a limited basis:

Dorris Van Doren (551 Redd Rd.) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays

Esperanza Acosta Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursdays

Richard Burges (9600 Dyer St.) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Mondays and Thursdays



MUSEUMS

Beginning, Thursday, July 2, the City will reopen the El Paso Museum of Art and the El Paso Museum of History during the following limited hours of operations:

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

All visitors will be required to wear face coverings. Classes, camps, lectures, and artist demonstrations will be offered virtually until further notice. The Digital Wall at Museum of History will remain closed until further notice but will continue to be accessible via online at digie.org.

The City of El Paso will present a detailed reopening of services plan during the City Council work session scheduled for Monday, June 8.