EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Health officials reported five additional deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 445 in the county. Sunday’s deaths include a man in his 50s, two women in their 60s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

The City also reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and 16 delayed cases from the state, bringing the number of cases since mid-March to 21,035.