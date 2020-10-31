El Paso tops 2016 voting numbers with Election Day still to come

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso surpassed the total number of 2016 voters on Friday — the last day of Early Voting in Texas. El Paso hit 222,149 voters by the close of polls Friday, topping the total 218,890 set in 2016 for the entire election cycle.

Of the 487,942 registered voters in El Paso County, 45.53 percent have already voted. In 2016, a total of 51.16 percent of El Pasoans cast ballots through Election Day.

Of the 222,149 votes this so far in 2020, 195,006 were in person and 27,143 were cast by mail.

El Paso is not alone. In Texas, after early voting, 57.3% of registered voters in Texas have cast ballots, just shy of the total turnout of 59.4% in 2016 according to the Texas Tribune. That’s 9.7 million Texans who have already cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Of those early votes, 8,738,363 were cast in person; 971,013 were cast by mail.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. El Paso voters can cast ballots at any polling location on Election Day.

KTSM will have full coverage of Tuesday’s results beginning at 4:30 p.m.

