El Paso toddler taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, EPCSO investigates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a call where a toddler was injured with serious injuries in a Far East El Paso residence Friday evening.

Sherrif deputies responded to the 12000 block of Branell Ln. at approximately 5:40 pm in reference to an injured party.

EPCSO said a toddler was transported to a local area hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” No other information was released on what the injuries were or how they were caused.

The investigation is ongoing, this is a developing story.