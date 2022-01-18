Father arrested after allegedly smashing window, grabbing toddler from vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Sheriff’s Officials (EPCSO) say a man is behind bars after allegedly smashing a car window and taking a toddler from a vehicle in far east El Paso.

According to EPCSO, the incident happened last week, along the 4000 block of Desert Meadows Road in Far East El Paso. Sheriff’s deputies say a mother and her daughter were parked in front of a tire shop on January 13.

That’s when authorities say the estranged father – 23-year-old Jesus Andres Alonso – used a large rock to break the victim’s window and grabbed the toddler.

Alonso ran off with his daughter and was later found carrying her nearby on the 3800 block of Gwendolyn Drive.

Alonso was arrested and now faces charges for aggravated assault and criminal mischief. His bond is set at $22,500.

EPCSO officials add that the toddler was safely returned to her mother.

