El Paso tobacco awareness groups to host vaping escape rooms for teens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tobacco groups from across the city will host two escape rooms to educate teens and their families on the harm and legal consequences of vaping while solving fun puzzles.

The 2020 Texas Tobacco-Free Kids Day event will be held on the first Saturday, March 7, at Loya Family YMCA, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the community.

The YMCA’s smoke-free effort, A Smoke-Free Paso del Norte, an initiative of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation and the Texas Department of State Health Services, American Heart Association and Prevention Resource Center at Aliviane, Inc. are coming together for the event, according to a news release by the YMCA.

“Whether it is smoking or vaping, the use of nicotine and other drugs in these devices is not something we were prepared to face but it is something we can work together now to help end,” said Bill Coon, CEO of the YMCA in a release. “That is why, on this day, we’re opening this branch to non-members, to come in and learn about these devices and hopefully help someone take steps to quit.”

The event will include two escape rooms, one ran by high school and college-aged members of the Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth, Youth Leadership Council, and the other by members of the Tobacco Control Network.

Resource booths from various organizations involved in prevention will also be available.

“We know the problems facing our youth today will not be solved in a single day, with a single activity, but this event is an opportunity to help educate parents and families on the vaping epidemic facing our youth,” said Annette Torres, Program Manager for A Smoke-Free Paso del Norte in a release. “The Paso del Norte Health Foundation and YMCA of El Paso will continue to find ways that help to safeguard the health and well-being of the youth of our community.”