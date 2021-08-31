El Paso to receive $888k in FEMA funding, says Senator John Cornyn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is being awarded more than $888,000 in federal funding that will go toward developing regional solutions to catastrophe-related incidents that includes pandemic preparedness.

The funding comes through FEMA as part of the Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program.

The news came Tuesday afternoon via Senator John Cornyn’s office. Senator Cornyn is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

“In the midst of the pandemic, there’s no question our communities must be ready to respond to catastrophes,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make sure Texans in El Paso are prepared for dangerous events in the future.”

