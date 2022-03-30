EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Visit El Paso Convention Development team and the El Paso Democratic Party announced that the 2024 Texas Democratic Party’s Presidential State Convention will take place in El Paso.

The process to secure the convention began more than a year ago and was secured on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A delegation made up of members of the El Paso Democratic Party led by Chairwoman Dora Oaxaca and the City of El Paso’s Visit El Paso Convention Development team traveled to Houston to secure the win.

Competing against San Antonio, the team demonstrated why El Paso was the only choice for the event and by a supermajority of 61 votes, from the committee of 84 individuals, El Paso was awarded the convention.

When I ran for this position, I promised to bring the state convention home and stood firm with my commitment. It’s been 20 years and far too long since El Paso last hosted a state Democratic convention. I am excited to welcome back our friends from around the state and nearby states to El Paso. Dora Oaxaca, Chairwoman, El Paso Democratic Party

The Texas Democratic Convention brings together one of the largest groups of the Democrats and this convention is set to bring at least 10,000 attendees to the borderland.

This is an enormous win for the City of El Paso both economically and also demonstrates our capabilities as a convention destination to other meeting planners and associations. There has been so much investment in our downtown and hotel inventory that I truly feel that El Paso is on its way to becoming the Southwest’s next great meeting destination. Brooke Underwood, Executive Director, Visit El Paso

I’m excited to be the host of the 2024 Texas Democratic Party State Convention. It’s been twenty years since El Paso last hosted Texas Democrats in the Sun City and can’t wait for their return. At a time when El Paso has been in the forefront of key issues, we will be able to share our story to the nation on what makes our community on the border great. Michael Apodaca, Chairman-Elect, El Paso Democratic Party

This convention would be the first-of-its-kind on the US-Texas border in over 20 years.

Conference delegates will be able to take advantage of new amenities such as new hotel inventory, the El Paso Streetcar, the Southwest University Ball Park and the renovated El Paso Convention Center.

I couldn’t be prouder of Brooke Underwood and her team here at Visit El Paso along with the local Democratic committee for this amazing win bringing the 2024 Texas Democratic Convention to El Paso. The team worked tirelessly to ensure that El Paso is the ideal location for this event, promising to make it the most memorable ever. We are excited to show the rest of the Texas Democratic Party just what the Sun City has to offer. Jose Garcia, President/ CEO, Destination El Paso

