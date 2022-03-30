EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Visit El Paso Convention Development team and the El Paso Democratic Party announced that the 2024 Texas Democratic Party’s Presidential State Convention will take place in El Paso.
The process to secure the convention began more than a year ago and was secured on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
A delegation made up of members of the El Paso Democratic Party led by Chairwoman Dora Oaxaca and the City of El Paso’s Visit El Paso Convention Development team traveled to Houston to secure the win.
Competing against San Antonio, the team demonstrated why El Paso was the only choice for the event and by a supermajority of 61 votes, from the committee of 84 individuals, El Paso was awarded the convention.
The Texas Democratic Convention brings together one of the largest groups of the Democrats and this convention is set to bring at least 10,000 attendees to the borderland.
This convention would be the first-of-its-kind on the US-Texas border in over 20 years.
Conference delegates will be able to take advantage of new amenities such as new hotel inventory, the El Paso Streetcar, the Southwest University Ball Park and the renovated El Paso Convention Center.
- Tonight at 5 on KTSM
- Democrats push bill to tax big oil companies; revenue would go to Americans
- Animal Services to celebrate Earth Day with free adoptions
- El Paso to host Texas Democratic Convention
- Smithsonian’s Dolores Huerta exhibit opens in El Paso
- Police: New Boston man kept son’s remains in kitchen for 4 years
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.