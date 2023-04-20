EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first reported “Earth Day” happened on April 22, 1970, addressing environmental concerns due to industrial development causing major air and water pollution, according to Earthday.org.

“By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first of their kind environmental laws, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act. Two years later Congress passed the Clean Water Act.” EARTHDAY.ORG

Since the 1990’s, Earth Day has gone global, which means anyone can participate in raising awareness in protecting the environment from pollution, even El Pasoans.

The City of El Paso has dedicated the entire month of April to “raise awareness about taking care of our environment and celebrate Earth,” according to the city’s website.

El Paso residents can participate in events that provide information on creating healthier communities and neighborhoods that help the environment.

Here’s a list of El Paso events on Earth Day:

Ascarate Park Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. The event will feature informational booths if businesses, non-profits, artists and food vendors. Recycling activities, an Earth Day scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, a screening of “The Lorax” and other activities will be featured at the Ascarate Park Pavillion. Food trucks will be available from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m.

Cielo Vista Mall Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Lower-Level Women’s Dillard’s Court and will feature stations hosted by El Paso Electric, Starbucks, Harmony Public Schools, LUSH Handmade Cosmetics and El Paso Disposal.



Farmer’s Market at Arts Festival Plaza Earth Day market- Saturday, April 22, at 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. The event will feature community partners, activities, and giveaways.

El Paso Public Libraries Storytime Paper Crowns – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. at Richard Burges Library Earth Day Dry Seed Bombs – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. through 11 a.m. at Enrique Moreno Library Family Storytime – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. through 11 a.m. at Jose Cisneros Library Family Storytime – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. through 11 a.m. at the Westside Library Family Storytime – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. through 11 a.m. at Judge Marquez Library Earth Day Storytime – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. through 11 a.m. at Clardy Fox Library DIY Newspaper Seed Pots – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. at Sergio Troncoso Library Family Storytime: Seed Bombs – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at Esperanza Moreno Library Paint a Pot! – Saturday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. at Clardy Fox Library

El Paso Zoo and Environmental Services “Party for the Planet”, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Event will feature more than 40 vendors, live music, mascot dance-off, animal enrichment activities, and more. Six booths will be located at the El Paso Zoo’s parking lot. To receive a $2 discount for admission, attendees can visit all six booths to get the discount validated.

El Paso Streetcar “Read and Ride for Earth Day”- Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.



The City of El Paso also shares tips on their website on how to protect the environment year-round. Here are those tips:

Using a reusable water bottle instead of buying disposable plastic bottles can save an average of 156 plastic bottles from entering the environment each year.

Switching to LED light bulbs can save a person up to 80% on their energy bill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 1,000 pounds per year.

Fixing leaks and taking shorter showers can help reduce water usage.

Choosing to walk or bike instead of driving a car for short trips can reduce a person’s carbon footprint by up to 22 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions per day.

Purchase products with minimal packaging or using reusable bags and containers can significantly reduce the amount of waste a person produces.

Practicing the 3 R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle) can reduce a person’s waste and conserve resources for future generations.

For more information on the history of Earth Day, you can visit The History of Earth Day – Earth Day.

For more information on El Paso events for Earth Day, you can visit Earth Month (elpasotexas.gov).